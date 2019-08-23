Charles Thomas “Chip” Mann II, 56 of Oak Island, formerly of Swansboro, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in Oak Island.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service of Southport. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
