William “Adler” Chilton, 13, of Harkers Island, formerly of Rocky Mount, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.
His service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by the Rev. Billy Webb. An additional memorial service is at 2 p.m. Sunday at West Edgecombe Baptist Church in Rocky Mount, officiated by the Rev. Billy Webb.
Adler was a loving son and caring brother who showed compassion toward his family, friends and community. He always tried to make others laugh. He was an honor roll student at Beaufort Middle School. Playing soccer, baseball and riding his skateboard were a few of his favorite pastimes. His favorite pastime was spending time loving others, especially his “small dog” and little brother, Landor.
He is survived by his parents, Lane and Shannon Chilton of Harkers Island; brother, Landor Chilton of the home; maternal grandmother, Linda McDaniel of Sharpsburg; paternal grandparents, Rick and Debbie Chilton of Rocky Mount; great-grandmother, Flora Belle Brinkley of Rocky Mount; and uncle and aunt, Brad and Emily Chilton of Rocky Mount.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Wayne McDaniel; and great-grandfather, Billy Brinkley.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City and West Edgecombe Baptist Church of Rocky Mount. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.