William A. Hill, 85, of Harkers Island, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at his home.
His funeral service was Friday at Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by Pastor Manley Rose Jr. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery on Harkers Island.
Mr. Hill was born and raised in the Down East community of Atlantic. He left at 18 years old to join the U.S. Navy and retired with 20 years of service as an engineer and then he worked with the N.C. Ferry Division and as a commercial fisherman. He was a good diesel mechanic and expert craftsman. He enjoyed working with his hands, having built his own sail skiff. He owned several Harley Davidson motorcycles throughout the years and loved to ride them. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was loved by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Rita Guthrie Hill of the home; son, William Everett Hill of the home; former daughter-in-law and grandchildren’s grandmother, Sharon Dillard Willis; grandchildren, Brandon Hill and fiancée Megan Lewis, Nicole Lowery and husband Frankie and Crystal Dillard Brewington; great-grandchildren, Elijah Brewington, Mariah Brewington, Riley Hill, Levi Lowery and Liam Lowery.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Edith Willis Hill; sisters, Beulah Hill Hunnings and Rita Hill Neal; and brother, Anthony Brook Hill, all of Atlantic.
The family received friends an hour prior to the service Friday at Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
