Robin Snider Williams, 63, of Morehead City, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her service was held Tuesday at Brooks Funeral Home.
Robin was a homemaker and lifelong member of the United Pentecostal Church. She loved her family and friends with all her heart. She loved to share the gospel any chance she could get. She will always be remembered for her knowledge and talents. She loved crocheting and enjoyed being crafty.
She is survived by her father, Arthur Snider; daughters, Dedra Simpson Phillips, Holian Simpson Corley and Claylyn Wilson Griffith; siblings, Penny Snider Miller, Harold Siddons, Kendall Siddons and Nadalie Black Walker; grandchildren, Tristin Chavez, Erin Phillips, Audre Corley, Tyler Corley and Emma Corley; and many other nieces and nephews.
Robin was preceded in death by her mother, Marlene McClure Barton; son, Michael Wilson; brother, Randal Adrams; and stepfather, William Black.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences at www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(Paid obituary)
