William “Bill” Austin Guthrie, 87, of Harkers Island, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at his home.
Her service is at 2 p.m. today at Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Dell Murphy and Pastor Manley Rose officiating. Burial will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery.
Bill served in the U.S. Coast Guard. He worked as an aircraft inspector for the civil service aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and retired with more than 32 years of service. Bill had a love for the water, commercial fishing and boat building.
He is survived by his daughters, Sharon K. Guthrie of Straits and Andrea Guthrie Brigman and husband David of Newport; sons, Karey Guthrie of Otway and Steven Scott Guthrie and wife Kristy of Beaufort; five grandchildren, Kayley Willis of Beaufort, Kari Guthrie of Wilmington, Austin Brigman of Newport and Andrew Guthrie and Anthony Guthrie, both of Otway; and three brothers, Jerry Guthrie and Andrew Brian Guthrie and wife Marema, all of Harkers Island, and Sherman Guthrie of La Grange.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Edith Guthrie; and his wife, Betsy Emory Guthrie.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.