Georgia Carroll Garner, 76, of Newport, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at her home.
A memorial gathering is from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Munden Funeral Home.
Georgia was a retired assistant cafeteria manager at Newport Elementary School.
She is survived by her husband, Troy “Terry” Maurice Garner of the home; sons, Troy Maurice Garner Jr. and wife Susan of Newport and Jerry Garner of the home; sister, Mary Ann Garner of Newport; grandchildren, Danielle Windham and husband Doug of Newport, Timothy Garner and wife Abby of Farmville, Sarah Goodwin and husband D.J. of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and Joanna Garner of Claude, Texas; great-grandchildren, Alana Vail and Brantley Windham, both of Newport, and Bentley Garner of Farmville; uncles, James Howard Gillikin of Beaufort, Avon Millis of Newport and James Millis of Connecticut; aunt, Mamie Riddle of Virginia; sisters-in-law, Nancy Garner of Virginia and Jean Garner of Havelock; and nephews, Kevin Garner and Brian Garner, both of Newport.
She was preceded in death by her father, Carroll Millis; mother, Lola Willis Merrill; and stepfather, Henry Merrill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Heart Association, P.O. Box 744806, Atlanta, GA 30374.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
