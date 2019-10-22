Edith G. Pratt, 90, of Beaufort, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Croatan Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Morehead City.
Her service was Tuesday at North River United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. David Jones. A private interment followed at Oceanview Cemetery in Beaufort.
Edith was a lifetime member of North River United Methodist Church, where she married the love of her life, Ervin, in 1945. She made caring for her family her life’s work. Edith was always supportive to not only her family, but also to those in need in the community. She will be remembered for her chocolate pie and willingness to help others.
She is survived by her loving husband of 74 years, Ervin E. Pratt of the home; daughter, Janice P. Everington of Beaufort; sons, Ervin N. Pratt and wife Nell of Kinston and Franklin W. Pratt and wife Karen of Columbia, S.C.; grandchildren, Alfred Everington Jr., Karen L. Everington, Carol Fulcher, Debra Pratt, Jonathan Pratt, Kimberly Andrews, Joseph Pratt and Jennifer Reynolds; 13 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Helen Arthur; and a sister, Helen Mitchell.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be sent to North River United Methodist Church, 2494 Highway 70 East, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
