Rebecca “Becky” Kaye Davis, 71, of Newport, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at her home.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Monday at Open Door Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Bill Klear. Interment will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens.
Becky spent many years with Wells Fargo as the vice president, where she was a senior risk engineering consultant. Her experience, accumulated over a 20-year span, enabled Becky to develop expertise in loss prevention and loss reduction techniques encompassing manufacturing, public service, municipal government, hospitality, condominium/hotels, construction, mine and quarry, asbestos abatement, banking and administration. As a trainer, instructor and lecturer, Becky was instrumental in the development and implementation of custom designed programs for Wells Fargo to meet the specific needs of the client and their specific work environment.
Becky attained a graduate degree of Master of Business Administration from Saint Leo University of Florida and a Bachelor of Science degree in business management from High Point University. Becky’s credentials also include certified professional ergonomist from the Ergonomics Center of N.C./N.C. State University, national safety council advanced safety manager of environmental safety and health, federal mine and quarry safety and health instructor and national safety council defensive driving instructor coverall all phases of commercial fleet safety. Becky also maintained an appointment to the members council board of the Ergonomics Center of N.C./N.C. State University.
Becky was a member of the Red Hat Society in Tampa, Fla. She enjoyed the support of the women in their pursuit of fun, friendship, freedom, fulfillment and their quest to get the most out of life. She was an avid singer and was actively involved in the Second Time Arounders Marching Band, which is known to be the largest permanent adult marching band in the world. Her faith was her anchor in life, she loved the Lord and was a member of Open Door Baptist Church.
She is survived by her loving husband, William “Billy” Oliver Davis Jr. of the home; daughter, Stephannie Kay Willis of Pinehurst; mother, Anna Kaye Davis; sister, Sandra Louise Gaskill and husband Elbert of Harkers Island; and brothers, Bertram McVae Davis and wife Lori of Williston, Stacy McVae Davis Jr. and wife Kim of Morehead City and Jeffery Allen Davis and wife Chris of Beaufort.
She was preceded in death by her father, Stacy McVae Davis.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
