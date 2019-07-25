James “Jimmy” Edward Schofield, 71, of Beaufort, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
His service was today at Grace Presbyterian Church in Beaufort with Pastor David Phelps officiating. Burial with military honors followed at Carteret Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Schofield served in the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his two brothers, Robert Charles Schofield Jr. of Kinston and John “Johnny” Allen Schofield of Beaufort; and a niece, Judy Kay Schofield of Newport.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Hetty Schofield; and a brother, Phillip Rogers Schofield.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
