Nellie P. Fountain, 87, of Atlantic Beach and Tarboro, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Pruitt Health in Sea Level.
Her memorial service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Tarboro, officiated by Pastor Lamont Hemminger.
She retired from Carolina Telephone. Her kind and gentle spirit will be missed.
She is survived by her sons, James Michael Lanier and Stephen Henry Lanier; grandchildren, Michael Noah Lanier and Adeline Grace Lanier; best friend, Nancy Barnes Williamson; and caregiver, Donna Emory.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Superior Court Judge George M. Fountain; parents, Tommy and Addyes Proctor; sisters, Dot Eason and Pauline Johnson; and brothers, Richard Proctor and Robert Proctor.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
