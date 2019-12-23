Randy Sellers, 76, of Swansboro, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Vidant Health in Greenville following a brief illness.
His service was Saturday at Selma Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Dennis Pollock officiating.
He was born Feb. 27, 1943, in Smithfield, the only son of the late Thurman Robert and Lessie Elizabeth Sellers. Randy graduated from Selma High School and Atlantic Christian College. He worked for several banks and then as an accountant for the state of North Carolina and White Tire Co. He lived in Selma until the death of his parents and then retired to Swansboro. Randy was an avid sports fan and loved the Duke University Blue Devils, Washington Redskins and the New York Yankees. He was a strong conservative and loved to discuss politics.
He is survived by a very special nephew who was like a son to him, Chris Creech and wife LaShon. Chris is the son of Linda. He is also survived by his sisters, Barbara Darden and husband Charles of Swansboro and Peggy Madsen and husband Ken of Wilmington; niece, Beth Darden Vethoven and husband Mark of Hampstead; nephews, Kevin Madsen and spouse Ryan of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Jason Madsen and wife Jenny of Harrogate of the United Kingdom; great-nieces, Emma Madsen and Kiara Newsome; great-nephews, Darden Velthoven, Ben Madsen, Kalen Madsen, Christopher Creech, Jamal Creech and Brandon Creech; and great-great-nephews, Brayson Creech and Cade Creech.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Linda Sellers Creech.
Arrangements are by Parrish Funeral Home of Selma. Online condolences may be sent to the family at parrishfh.com.
(Paid obituary)
