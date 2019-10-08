Chief Engineer William “Bill” Marshall Smith, 82, of Morehead City, surrounded by his family, peacefully left this world for his final voyage Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His service was today at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Karl A. Zorowski.
Bill loved the water. He left home to work on the high seas at just 16 years old and spent more than 55 years on the water. He worked and studied hard, earning his chief engineer license at age 21, an astonishing accomplishment even today. During his career, Bill worked on two tugboats, four dredges, three state ferries and two small freighters, in addition to fishing local waters on his own boat during his spare time. Bill’s technical knowledge and experience was always in demand. Even after his retirement the phone continued ringing with calls from colleagues requesting engineering advice.
Bill was always there for those he loved with any support needed. His greatest love was cooking. He found joy in feeding others and was well known for his clam chowder. Bill grew up working in his stepfather’s diner from the time he could stand on a bottle crate. At 16, while working with his uncle on a small freighter, he saw the chief engineer chair by the captains and decided that was what he wanted to be. With hard work and determination, Bill earned his chief engineer license in just five years and maintained that license for 50 years.
Bill was a kindhearted, generous soul and will be missed by all who knew him.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Joyce; children, Marshall Thompson, Pamela Ayers, Ramona Smith and Chris Smith; stepchildren, James Brown and Jae Lockhart; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Elva Valoras; father, Henry Smith; sister, Margie White; son, Jeff Thompson; grandmother, Annie Hill; and grandfather, Henry Hill.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations can be made to St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 111 Hodges St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
