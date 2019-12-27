Georgia Rae Guthrie Dickinson, 94, of Morehead City, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Newport.
There will be no formal service.
A visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday at the Brooks Funeral Home chapel in Morehead City.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.