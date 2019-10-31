Jean Francis Indoe, 88, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Morehead City.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Cape Carteret Presbyterian Church.
Jean was born in Paterson, N.J., May 25, 1931, to the late William and Alice Nagle Howard. She resided in Raymond, N.J., until 1986, when she relocated to North Carolina.
She is survived by her son, Fred Indoe and wife Mary; grandchildren, Tracy Antonelli and husband Greg, Donald Zeek and wife Leslie, Stephen Indoe and wife Ellen and Melissa Moguillanes and husband Matt; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frederick Indoe; and a daughter, Barbara Zeek.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Joan’s honor to Cape Carteret Presbyterian Church.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.