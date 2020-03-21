Bert S. Taylor Jr., 97, of Bogue, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at his home.
A graveside service for Mr. Taylor will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery in Bogue, officiated by the Rev. Junior Brisson.
Mr. Taylor was born Sept. 26, 1922, to the late Bert S. Taylor Sr. and Nannie Garner Taylor in Bogue.
He is survived by his wife, Juanita Taylor of the home; daughter, Patricia Godwin and husband Robert of Bogue; sons, Frank Taylor and wife Johanna of Raleigh and Albert Taylor and wife Carol of Bogue; grandchildren, Sharon Whealton and husband John, Brian Godwin and wife Criss, Carl Taylor and wife Melissa, Michael Taylor, Melissa Randles and husband Darnell and Laura Malone and husband Chris; and great-grandchildren, Kristyn Godwin, Emily Godwin, Taylor Whealton, Caleb Taylor, Ella Taylor, Daysha Martin, Alec Malone, Connor Malone, Raymond Malone and Lilly Malone.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Norma Taylor; sisters, Ramona Russell, Inez Guthrie, Carrie Holland, Georgia Waters, Leola Smith, Ruby Sutton, Myrtle Mann and Edith McNeil; and brothers, Vernon Taylor and Aaron Taylor.
The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
