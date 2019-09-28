Stephen Edgar Bibb, 79, of Emerald Isle, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Rex Hospital in Raleigh with his daughter by his side.
A celebration of Steve’s life is planned for the fall in Emerald Isle.
Steve was born in Beckley, W.Va., Nov. 17, 1939, to the late Clarence Love Bibb and Ruth McMahon Bibb. He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1957, and from Western Kentucky University in 1964.
Steve is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Fagan, husband Kevin and their two sons, Finn and Declan; and Stephanie’s mother, Jeane R. Bibb. He also leaves behind three stepsons, Dean Howard, wife Virginia and their daughter Isabella, all of Raleigh, Rawls Howard III, wife Jolene and their son Rawls IV of Mooresville and John Howard of Tarboro.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 26 years, Donna Kay Bibb of Greenville; and his brother, Kenneth Love Bibb of Texas.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Disease Research or American Lung Association
Arrangements are by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home of Raleigh.
(Paid obituary)
