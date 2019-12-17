Christopher “Buddy” Norris, 75, of Newport, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His service was Tuesday at Open Door Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Bill Klear.
Buddy was born and raised in Carteret County, where he graduated from the Newport Consolidated School. He later obtained his associate degree in agriculture from the Atlantic Christian College. His skill afforded him the opportunity to travel to multiple countries to teach families in poverty to grow vegetables and provide for themselves. He was an avid gardener and fisherman, and he loved the game of basketball. Among his many talents, he had the ability to bring a smile to everyone’s face, and the joy of laughter was a part of his daily life. He will be remembered a loving and selfless man who had a true servant’s heart.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Norris of the home; daughters, Debbie Sturgill and husband, Michael of Valdosta, Ga., and Valerie Shirley and husband Marty of Newport; son, Ray Murdoch and wife Kimberly of Newport; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Christopher Norris and Eunice Estelle Rhue Norris; sister, Christobel Cannon; and beloved cat, Bandit.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Open Door Baptist Church, 227 Highway 24, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.