Gregory Lynn Shoemaker, 72, of Swansboro, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at his home. He has family in Carteret County.
His service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Emmanuel Independent Baptist Church in Cedar Point, officiated by the Rev. Steve Wakefield. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
Gregory was born July 29, 1947, to William and Reba Shoemaker in Sedalia, Mo. He was a hardworking man with great business skills. He owned and operated Sea Coast Inspections for 20 years and retired from civil service, where he worked for 30 years.
Gregory was a dedicated Christian man who loved the Lord and was a shining example of Christ’s love. His heart was that of compassion and he wasn’t ashamed to share Christ’s love with others. Gregory actively served in church ministry at Emmanuel Independent Baptist Church, where he enjoyed teaching an adult Sunday school class for a number of years. Many people were touched by Gregory’s life through the daily texts he sent out where he shared inspired scripture to help us all along life’s journey. He never met a stranger and always made people feel welcome and cared for. Gregory loved his family and will be greatly missed by many.
He is survived by his daughters, Sherry Lynn Shoemaker of Swansboro and Michelle van der Meulen and husband William of Spring Hope; grandchildren, Sarah Beth Funderburg and husband Dylan of Fuquay-Varina, Eason van der Meulen of Greenville, Karlie Shoemaker of Newport and Katie Shoemaker of Jacksonville; sisters, Renee Goodson and husband Jerry and Norma Danforth and husband William, all of Missouri; and brother, Monte Shoemaker and wife Sonia of Florida.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Johnnie Alinda Shoemaker; and a son, William Gregory David Shoemaker.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Emmanuel Independent Baptist Church, 120 Bell St., Cedar Point, NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
