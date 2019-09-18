Jean Parrish Mason, 89, of Newport News, Va., formerly of Carteret County, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, in Newport News.
A private family service was held.
Jean was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend. A native of Newport and 1952 graduate of Meredith College in Raleigh, Jean moved to Virginia in 1953 to begin her 32-year career as a computer specalist at the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics at Langley Research Center. She retired from NASA as a mathematician in the acoustics division in 1985. In her free time, Jean loved playing bridge and made many dear friends across the card table.
She is survived by her sister, Willilou M. Walters; brother-in-law, Robert Walters; eight nieces and nephews; and multiple great-nieces and great-nephews.
Jean was preceded in death by father, Manly Mason, M.D.; mother, Clyda P. Mason; and brothers, Manly H. Mason and John R. Mason.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to the Newport Consolidated School Alumni Association, NCSAA Inc., P.O. Box 593, Newport, NC 28570.
The family handled the arrangements.
(Paid obituary)
