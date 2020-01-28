Evelyn McLoughlin, 78, of Emerald Isle, went to her maker Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, with her family by her side.

A funeral Mass is at 10 a.m. Monday at St Mildred Catholic Church with Father Don Baribeau officiating. Burial will take place at a later date, at Seaside Memorial Park in Swansboro.

The family will receive visitors from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro.

Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to jonesfh.org.

