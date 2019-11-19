Thomas “Tom” Oliver Fitzpatrick, 77, of Newport, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His funeral Mass is at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Egbert Catholic Church, officiated by the Rev. Thomas Davis. Interment with military honors will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Tom was born in Rome, Ga., and grew up in Brunswick, Ga. He honorably served the country in the U.S. Air Force.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Edwards Fitzpatrick of the home; daughter, Vicki Lynn Deale and husband Tony of Kennesaw, Ga.; sons, Thomas Joseph Fitzpatrick and wife Theresa of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Kelly Vaughn Fitzpatrick and wife Jennifer of El Paso, Texas, Eric Edwards Fitzpatrick and wife Kelly of Newport and Evin Martin Fitzpatrick and wife Tammie of Lancaster, Pa.; sister, Jeannie Gist of Marietta, Ga.; brothers, Charlie Fitzpatrick of Port Orange, Fla., and Barry Fitzpatrick and Larry Fitzpatrick, both of Yulee, Fla.; grandchildren, Jenna, Summer, Taylor, Tory, Jonathan, Jenna Bella, Karlyann, Kassidy, Ryder, Emmett, Piper, Ava and Zoe; great-grandson, Abel; and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Imogene Fitzpatrick.
A reception will follow the graveside service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Care Project, 716 Staley Court, Raleigh, NC 27609.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
