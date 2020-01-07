Carolyn Phelps Willis, 77, of Marshallberg, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City surrounded by her family.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Marshallberg Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Randy Moore officating. The graveside service will follow at Victoria Cemetery in Marshallberg.
Carolyn was born Oct. 20, 1942, in Norfolk, Va., to Cecil and Helma Phelps. She graduated from Smyrna High School in 1962, where she was selected All County Basketball Team for two consecutive years. Carolyn was employed at the Beaufort branch of BB&T, followed by a 30-year career with the U.S. Postal Service. She retired in 2005 as post master of Davis Post Office.
Carolyn married Johnnie Van Willis May 12, 1962. Their 57 years together brought her much happiness and joy. Their children, Anthony, Valerie, Carol and Holly, knew her as a loving, compassionate and supportive mother. She enjoyed supporting their activities, such as the East Carteret High School band, athletics and spending summers at their cottage at Cape Lookout National Seashore.
Carolyn was a longtime member of the Marshallberg Missionary Baptist Church, where she sang in the church choir and taught Sunday school. She served as Worthy Matron in the Beaufort Chapter of Eastern Star and enjoyed sharing a music ministry with her husband at rest homes, hospitals and churches around the community. Carolyn never met a stranger and was known for her warm, loving smile.
She is survived by her husband, Johnnie Van Willis; son, Anthony Willis and wife Lori of Greenville; daughters, Valerie Bryan and husband Tim of Raleigh and Carol Zimmerman and husband Donnie and Holly Willis and husband Allen, all of Beaufort; and three grandchildren, Dylan Willis, Hunter Willis and Hudson Willis.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Helma Phelps.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in support of the building fund to the Marshallberg Missionary Baptist Church, 1043 Marshallberg Road, Marshallberg, NC 28553.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.