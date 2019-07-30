Luther “Little Dan” Daniel Yeomans Jr., 60, of Harkers Island, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
His service was Tuesday at Free Grace Wesleyan Church, officiated by the Rev. Lee Pittard. Interment followed at Vergie Mae Cemetery on Harkers Island.
He was the first child born to Luther Yeomans Sr. and Famelane Yeomans. His sister Nanette was born a few years later. Dan or “Little Dan,” which is what everyone called him, was a man loved by many, and he never met a stranger. His love and passion were being on the water. He especially enjoyed long hauling in his favorite spot, the polywag. He was blessed to be able to work alongside his father as a commercial fisherman for many years. More recently, he was employed with the state in the Alcohol Beverage Control Department.
Little Dan was a husband, brother, father and a friend to many. He was a Harkers Islander born and bred through and through. He lived a very full life surrounded by family and friends, which is what he lived for. The world has lost a beautiful soul, but heaven must have needed him more. Your wings were ready, but our hearts were not.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Carteret Health Care and Vidant Health for their care and support.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Melissa Chadwick of the home; three girls, Lacy Yeomans Costa of Beaufort and Laken Brazie and Mackenzie Yeomans, both of the home; grandchildren, Bella Costa, Kaelyn Brazie and Greyson Brazie; and stepchildren, David Willis, Joey Willis and Jody Willis.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Luther Yeomans Sr. and Famelane Yeomans; maternal grandparents, Sterling and Mildred Lewis; paternal grandparents, Stella and Fernie Yeomans; and a sister, Nanette Yeomans Garner.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
