Timothy R. Matthews Sr., 74, of Newport, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
There will be no formal service.
Timothy retired from the U.S. Navy, where he proudly served his country.
He is survived by his daughters, Rebecca Collins and Jeanie Matthews, both of Newport; son, Timothy Robert Matthew Jr. of Newport; brother, Paul Matthews of Hawaii; and grandchildren, Madison Collins, Regan Collins and Skylar Jones.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Matthews Sr. and Doris Matthews; and several siblings.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
