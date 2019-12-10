Retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Frederick “Fred” Ernest Grube, 91, of Cape Carteret, died peacefully Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at his home surrounded by family and loved ones.
The family will have a private memorial service to honor Lt. Col. Grube’s life.
Fred grew up in New London, Conn., and graduated from Hobart College. Following graduation, he rejoined the N.C. Marine Corps as a commissioned officer, where he had a distinguished career before retiring in 1973. He was a China Marine, who later served in Korea and Vietnam. After various command and staff tours in the U.S., he returned to China as a military advisor to the Chinese Marine Corps. His decorations include the distinguished Legion of Merit and Bronze Star, both with Combat ‘V.’
Fred’s civic and community endeavors include being chairman of the Carteret County ABC Board, vice chairman of the Carteret County Board of Equalization and Review, a member of the board of directors of Carteret Community College and Cape Carteret town commissioner and mayor pro-tem.
Fred was a voracious reader, a life-long learner known for his thoughtful, pragmatic approach to life’s challenges. Beloved by his family, he was a formidable man, both in stature and spirit, who served his country and loved his family with integrity, honor and zeal.
Fred is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janice Kay Grube; daughter, Pam White and husband Kevin of Cape Carteret; son, Paul Grube and wife Mimi of Amelia Island, Fla.; grandchildren, Stephanie White Broughton and husband Matt, Andrea White Cercone and husband Anthony, Jennifer White Jones and husband Kevin, Emily Griffin Grube and John Frederick Grube; and great-grandchildren, Jack Johann, Logan and Ellie Cercone and Aubrey Grube.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in honor of Lt. Col. Fred Grube to Perkins School for the Blind, 175 N. Beacon St., Watertown, MA 02472.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
