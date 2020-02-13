Julia Rebecca Davis Robbins, 79, of Atlantic Beach and Kernersville, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem.
A celebration of life service is at 3 p.m. Sunday at Friedland Moravian Church with Adam Goodrich and Mitchell Hayworth officiating.
Arrangements are by J.O. Green and Sons Funeral Home in Winston-Salem. Online condolences may be sent to the Robbins family at www.jagreenandsons.com.
