Frances “Frankie” Williams Carter, 78, of Beaufort, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Westhampton Beach, N.Y.
Her service was Monday at Calvary Baptist Church. Burial followed at Cedar Lawn Cemetery.
She graduated from Queen Street High School in Beaufort. Frankie was a majorette in high school, a Queen Street High homecoming queen and also participated in sports.
Frances is survived by her husband, Isaac “Ike” Carter Sr.; sons, Isaac Carter Jr. of Chesterville, Va., and Brian Carter of East Hampton, N.Y.; a daughter, Dawn Letitia Carter of New London, Conn.; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Angela Williams, Sandra Williams and Brenda Williams Papillion, all of of Lake Charles, La., and Carla Jackson Patton of Houston, Texas; and a brother; Geary Jackson of Lake Charles, La.
Arrangements are by Yardley & Pino Funeral Home of Easthampton Beach, N.Y.
