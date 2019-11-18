Leonard Mann Gould, 90, of King, formerly of Carteret County, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at his home.
His service is at 2 p.m. today at Calvary Baptist Church of King with Pastor Kevin Broyhill officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home of Rural Hall. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
