Margaret Joan Godumski, 87, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at her home.
Her service was Friday at Brooks Funeral Home with her committal following the service at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
She was born March 22, 1932, in Nanticoke, Pa., a small town outside of Wilkes-Barre. She was the only child to Charles Williams and Mary Brezna Williams. She married July 2, 1952, and moved to New Jersey. Marge retired from M&M Mars in Hackettstown, N.J., in 1985, where she worked in quality control for 20 years. She then moved to Pine Knoll Shores with her husband Jim to live the beach life on the Crystal Coast.
She was an outgoing, glamorous woman, always the center of attention. Intelligent as well as beautiful, she was a proud member of the Mensa Society.
She had a special place in her heart for all animals and found beauty in all God’s creations.
“We will miss her presence dearly. She’ll always remain in our hearts and thoughts. She was the wind beneath our wings.”
She is survived by her son, James Godumski; daughter, Linda Godumski; grandchildren, Jaclyn, Andrea and Brandon; great-grandchild, Layla; and her granddogs, Valen, Sky, Knox, Bonsai, Peanut, Tank and Yukon.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Godumski.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Margaret’s memory to the Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd St., NW, Suite 450 Washington, DC 20037, or PETA, 501 Front St., Norfolk, VA 23510.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.