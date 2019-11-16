Marie Henry Wade, 64, of Beaufort, died Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2019, at her home.
Her service was Saturday at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Beaufort with the Rev. Curtis O. Donald officiating. Burial is at 11 a.m. Monday at Oceanview Cemetery in Beaufort.
Mrs. Wade is survived by seven sisters, Odessa Reels of Merrimon, the Rev. Annie Henry, Louvenia Henry and Pearl Henry, all of Beaufort, and Flossie Hines and Kathy Ann Stancil, both of Virginia, and Ethel Baybora of Havelock; and two brothers, George Henry of Beaufort and Frankie Henry of Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elvin H. and Olive D. Henry Sr.; husband, Melvin E. Wade; and two brothers, Elvin H. Henry Jr. and Eddie F. Henry.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
