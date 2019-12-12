Landon Keith Willis, 33, of Beaufort, died Tuesday, Dec.10, 2019, at Duke University Hospital in Durham.
His service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at First Free Will Baptist Church in Beaufort.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Brooks Funeral Home.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
