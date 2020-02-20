Pansy Sue Griggs, 66, of Morehead City, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.
A celebration of life is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Living Waters Church of God of Prophecy in Newport.
The family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.
