Lila Ipock Cleve, 88, of Vanceboro, was called home to heaven Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. She has family in Carteret County.
Her service was Saturday at Macedonia Free Will Baptist Church. Burial followed in the Vanceboro Cemetery.
Mrs. Cleve, a native of Craven County, lived most of her life in the Vanceboro area. As a pastor’s wife, she served the community and her Lord. She was a loving mother and grandmother and was known for being a great cook. However, her favorite pastime was taking care of her yard and garden. Lila was also a member of Macedonia Free Will Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Elaine Cleve McKay and husband Michael of Newport and Emily Cleve Pittman of Greenville; son, Dewitt T. Cleve III and wife Angela of Swansboro; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Edith I. Cox and husband Fred of Raleigh.
She was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Dewitt T. Cleve Jr.; and three brothers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to F.B.N. Christian Radio, in care of Grace Baptist Church, 520 Roberts Road, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home of Vanceboro. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.