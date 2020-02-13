Susan Jane Nolan Morris, 80, of Havelock, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Sunday at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Havelock. The entombment will follow at the Susan Nolan cemetery.
Arrangements are by Oscar’s Mortuary Inc. of New Bern.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.