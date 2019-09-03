Lucia Meade Patton Austin, 103, of Swansboro, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at her home with her family by her side.
A memorial celebration of life service was Sunday at Swansboro United Methodist Church with the Rev. Kevin Baker officiating. There will be a service of inurnment at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15 at Highland United Methodist Church in Raleigh.
She was born July 21, 1916, in Birmingham, Ala., a daughter of the late Lucius Erastus and Fannie Bessie Lanier Patton.
“Lucia was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who told us on her 103 birthday that the secret to living to age 103 is, ‘Just don’t die.’” She was a lifelong Methodist and a member of the United Methodist Women for more than 60 years. She loved God, her family and her neighbors. She quietly served others as Jesus taught us to do.
She loved her husband, Bill, to whom she was married for 65 years. They are now reunited in heaven. They loved to travel near and far, enjoying all of God’s creation. Lucia and Bill, both being only children, wanted and got a big family. She loved music and passed it on to all her family.
She is survived by children, Bill Austin III and wife Jeanne of Issaquah, Wash., Lynn Rouse and husband Jim of Swansboro, Betty Austin Owen and husband Bert of Beaufort, S.C., and Frank Austin of Pittsboro; daughters-in-law, Sarah Austin of Swansboro and Judy Austin of Raleigh; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Swansboro United Methodist Church fellowship hall restoration project, 665 W. Corbett Ave., Swansboro, NC 28584, or to lonesomehistoricsite.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
