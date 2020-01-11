William “Bill” Thomas Lewis Jr., 89, of Beaufort, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the Cherry Point Bay Nursing Home in Havelock.
His service is at 11 a.m. Tuesday at First Free Will Baptist Church in Beaufort with Pastor Richard Patterson officiating. Burial will follow at the Live Oak Grove Christian Church Cemetery.
Bill was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church in Beaufort. He was one of the last captains of the menhaden boats in Beaufort.
He is survived by his two sons, Larry Lewis and wife Patricia of Havelock and Clyde Lewis and wife Sheri of Newport; daughter, Pamela Brooks and husband Kevin of Morehead City; six grandchildren, Larry T. Lewis Jr., Leigh Ann Gray, Amanda Starling, Andrea Winters, Trent Brooks and Morgan Whaley; 11 great-grandchildren; niece, Angela Gillikin; and two nephews, Nathan Fulford and Gene Lewis Jr.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Eunice Lewis; two brothers, Norman Lewis and Gene Lewis Sr.; and a sister, Patricia Sandra Lewis.
The family will receive friends from 10 to to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to First Free Will Baptist Church, P.O. Box 2069, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
