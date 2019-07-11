James William Henderson, 87, of Stella, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, at his home.
His service is at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the Trenton Cemetery.
He was born March 6, 1932, the only child to the late James B. and Thelma Whaley Henderson. He was a graduate of Trenton High School. He married the late Margaret Quinn Henderson April 15, 1952. James was a proud 20-year veteran of the U.S. Navy, who served during the Korean War. He continued his support of the Navy by working as a civil service employee and member of the Fleet Reserve. After returning to North Carolina, James was employed by N.C. Marine Fisheries until he retired. When he was not working, he most enjoyed fishing, boating and hunting. He loved to fly, had a private pilot license and even built his own airplane. Although he lived all over the world, he was proud to call eastern North Carolina home.
He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer DiMartino and husband Andrew of Tahuya, Wash., and Cindy Vissa and husband Barry of Webster, N.Y.; two grandchildren, Dale Haskins Jr. and Lindsay Haskins; and a stepgrandson, Barry Vissa Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carteret Health Care Hospice, P.O. Drawer 1619, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.