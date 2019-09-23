James “Thump” Garfield Henry, 45, of Beaufort, died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
Mr. Henry was a member of the Community Outreach Ministry of Morehead City. He was a certified electrician with Vaughn Industry.
His service is at 11 a.m. Monday at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort with Pastor Annie Henry officiating.
He is survived by his father, George Henry of Beaufort; mother, Carolyn Hucks-Henry of Schertz, Texas; four sisters, Margaret Patterson of Beaufort, Carolene Green of New York, Michelle Thomas of Schertz, Texas, and Lakissa Shelvin of Havelock; and four brothers, Michael Hucks of Morehead City, Leland Hucks of Wilson, George A. Henry of Charlotte and Eddie Henry of Newport.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Albert Hucks.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
