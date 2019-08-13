Betty Ann Sheppard, 86, of Morehead City, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Thursday at Cape Carteret Presbyterian Church, officiated by the Rev. Ben Burrows. There will be a second service held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lewinsville Presbyterian Church in McLean, Va. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Betty attended Cape Carteret Presbyterian Church, where she enjoyed being a member of the church knitting group. In her free time, she loved to read, sew, quilt and play cards. Betty was a graduate of Washington Lee High School in Arlington, Va., and worked as a bookkeeper at United Litho Printing and later at Lieding and Becker Attorneys at Law. She spent most of her life in northern Virginia before moving to Carteret County in July 2014.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Starliper and husband Charley of Peletier; son, Gary Edward Sheppard of Bath; granddaughter, Sarah Ann Starliper and husband Lorin Metzger of Ashburn, Va.; and a cousin, Margaret Ellen Smith of California, Md. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews in North Carolina and northern Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Edward Sheppard; and her parents, Telford Rodgers and Ann Rodgers Morrow.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Thursday at the church. Following the service, there will be a reception. The family will also receive friends one hour prior to the second service at Lewinsville Presbyterian Church Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Cape Carteret Presbyterian Church, 100 Yaupon Drive, Cape Carteret, NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.