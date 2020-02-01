Barbara H. Davis, 83, of Roswell, Ga., formerly of Carteret County, died peacefully Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Sunrise at Ivey Ridge Assisted Living in Alpharetta, Ga.
A celebration of her life is at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the chapel of Roswell United Methodist Church.
She was born May 20, 1936, in Florence, S.C., to the late Glenn and Aline Harris. Barbara grew up in Beaufort and graduated from Beaufort High School in 1954. Barbara graduated from East Carolina University with a bachelor’s degree in music and earned a master’s degree in music from the University of Munich and the State Academy of Music in Munich, Germany. Barbara loved the Lord and served the Lord. She retired as a music teacher after 30 years in the classroom. Barbara was an active member at Roswell United Methodist Church. She was a member of the church choir and participated in the Michael O’Neill singers. Her love for music and for the Lord called her to work as a choir director and church organist at Crooks Memorial Methodist Church in Yorktown, Va.
“The family would like to express its appreciation to the members at Roswell United Methodist for all the love, support and guidance through this journey. We are also extremely grateful for the caregivers at Agape Hospice and the wonderful staff at Sunrise at Ivey Ridge Assisted Living.”
She is survived by her devoted husband of 58 years, Robert McDonald Davis; daughters, Robin Teves and husband Scott of Sacramento, Calif., Wendy King and husband Bob of Johns Creek, Ga., and Stacey Howley and husband Greg of Sandy Springs, Ga.; and her grandchildren, Mason King, Madison King, David Teves and Luke Howley.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in memory of Barbara to Roswell United Methodist Church Music Ministry.
Arrangements are by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors. Online condolences may be made at www.northsidechapel.com.
