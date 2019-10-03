Sandra Patricia O’Neal Rogerson, 71, of Newport, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at her home.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Sunday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by Pastor Rob Pate.
Sandra was born Sept. 26, 1948, in Wilmington, Del., and graduated from Wilmington High School. She enjoyed working for different doctor’s offices until she retired in 2002. She and her husband of 52 years, John, relocated to Newport to be closer to family. In her free time, she liked to spend time with her grandkids, travel, do puzzles and indoor garden.
She is survived by her husband, John C. Rogerson Sr. of the home; daughter, Judith B. Freeman and husband David of Newport; son, John C. Rogerson Jr. and wife Diane of Wilmington, Del.; sister, Mary O’Neal of Wilmington, Del.; brothers, Thomas O’Neal and wife Eileen of White Haven, Pa., Michael O’Neal and wife Michelle and Patrick O’Neal, all of Wilmington, Del.; grandchildren, Brittany M. Boos, Brieanna R. Boos and Brendan J. Boos, all of Newport, Jarret T. Rogerson and Dylan C. Rogerson, both of Wilmington, Del., and Rebecca B. Boos of Ocracoke; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Aurelia O’Neal and Julian B. O’Neal; and a grandson, Julian T. Boos.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ocracoke Lifesaving Station-Ocracoke Assembly of God, P.O. Box 68, Ocracoke, NC 27960.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
