Carolyn S. Yeargan, 71, of Raleigh, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Raleigh. She has family in Carteret County.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com.
