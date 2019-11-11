Alice Faye Young Eury, 82, of Raleigh, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. She had a second home in Carteret County.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hayes Barton United Methodist Church. A reception will follow the service at the church. The Rev. Rick Clayton will officiate the service. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Providence Baptist Church in Hickory.
Arrangements are by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home of Raleigh.
