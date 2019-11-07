Brian Thomas Cook, 60, of Beaufort, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, after a short battle with cancer.
There will be a celebration of life at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at 358 Our Road, Beaufort.
Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Brian Cook and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com.
