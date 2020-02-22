Kenneth “Mac” Fielding McDearmon, 75, of Swansboro, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 25 in Beaufort for family and friends.
He was born March 6, 1944, in Baltimore, Md., a son of the late Fielding and Grace Dean Shockey McDearmon.
He is survived by wife, Phyllis Ann Smith McDearmon of Morehead City; daughters, Christine Thompson and husband Trent of Chesapeake, Va., and Lori Goodman and husband Layton of Baltimore, Md.; son, Greg McDearmon of Glen Bernie, Md.; grandchildren, Dean and Grace Richter, Audrey and Layton Goodman and Lilith Andersen; brother, Michael McDearmon and wife Jeanne of Owings Mills, Md.; three stepdaughters; six stepgrandchildren; four stepgreat-grandchildren; and a life partner, Carolyn Burtt of Swansboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ken’s honor to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
