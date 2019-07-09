Carrie Ann Almeida Haskett, 40, of Maysville, passed away Tuesday July 2, 2019, at Vidant Health in Greenville. She has family in Hubert.
Her service is at 2 p.m. today at the chapel of Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro.
She was born June 9, 1979, in Danbury, Conn., a daughter to David and Judy Feller Almeida. Carrie was employed as an office specialist with the Onslow County Parks and Recreation Department. She loved to spend time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Brent Haskett of the home; son, Leo Haskett of the home; father and mother, David and Judy Almeida of Maysville; sister, Jennifer Almeida of Hubert; and brother, David Almeida of Naugatuck, Conn.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Leo Haskett Custodian Fund, C/O Edward Jones, 326 Spartanburg Highway, Lyman, SC 29365.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
