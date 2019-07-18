Priscilla Castlebury Farrell, 79, of Peletier, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City surrounded by family.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Emerald Isle Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Freddie Braswell.
Priscilla had a long, successful career as a registered nurse with more than 30 years at the time of her retirement. She loved gardening, bird watching and fishing and was a talented artist, specializing in painting. Priscilla was a loyal and loving wife, mother and friend who will be missed.
She is survived by her daughter, Missey Willis and husband Tommy of Newport; daughter-in-law, Martha Farrell of Pink Hill; sister, Nancy Tillerson and husband Phil of Apex; brother, Phillip Castlebury and wife Jacquie of Siler City; and grandchildren, Darryl Farrell, Andy Farrell, Morgan Willis and Ava Willis.
She was preceded in death by her husband of more than 40 years, Larry Farrell; parents, Mathew and Thirza Castlebury; and a son, Mark Farrell.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Emerald Isle Baptist Church, 304 Plantation Drive, Emerald Isle, NC 28594.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.