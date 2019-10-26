Iva Lee Allen, 92, of Havelock, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern. She has family in Morehead City.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Cherry Point Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Stephen Epperson. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Newport.
Mrs. Allen had a beautiful singing voice, and she enjoyed using her gift in the choir at Cherry Point Baptist Church, where she was a member. Mrs. Allen taught Sunday school for more than 50 years. Mrs. Allen also enjoyed being active in her community, especially the Richard Dobbs Speight Daughters of the American Revolution chapter, where she and the other women were dedicated to promoting patriotism and preserving American history. Another organization Mrs. Allen was a member of is Beta Sigma Phi, where she was encouraged to be her best and give her best, a standard she followed all her days.
She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Wilson and husband Michael of Havelock and Patsy S. Holland and husband Thomas of Raleigh; son, David Allen III of Morehead City; four grandchildren; eight nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest “David” Allen Jr.; parents, Clinton and Mae Etta Dunaway; four sisters; and seven brothers.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cherry Point Baptist Church Building Fund, 210 Church Road, Havelock, NC 28532, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock. Online condolences may be made at www.mundenfuneral.net.
(Paid obituary)
