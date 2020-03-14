Kay Sherron Atkinson, 77, of Harkers Island, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Carteret Health Care.
Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Harkers Island United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Lee Pittard. We ask that the elderly and those with weakened immune systems use their best judgement in attending the service in light of recent health concerns.
Kay was an amazing daughter, wife, mother, sister and friend who will be missed by all who knew her. Kay was a loving person with an outgoing personality who never met a stranger. Kay’s memory will live on in the hearts and minds of family and friends for eternity.
She is survived by her husband of more than 55 years, Sid E. “Gene” Atkinson of the home; sons, Jon Roderick “Rod” Atkinson and wife Teresa of Raleigh and Daniel Eugene Atkinson and wife Leah of Hampstead; brother, Woody Sherron and wife Mary Ellen of Timberlake; and grandchildren, Bobby, Sara and Ethan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Hattie Sherron.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Harkers Island United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Harkers Island United Methodist Church at 603 Cape Lookout Drive, Harkers Island, NC 28531.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
