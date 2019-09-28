Effie Bagley Corbett, 80, of Beaufort, formerly of Farmville, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at her home.
Her service is at 2 p.m. today at Farmville Funeral Home chapel. Interment will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.
She worked with Home Security Insurance and Peoples Insurance for nearly 40 years. She had served as a Cub Scout leader with Farmville United Methodist Church, and was a big supporter of the military.
She is survived by her son, James Michael “Mike” Corbett and wife Monica of Hampstead; daughter, Vicki Delores Corbett of Beaufort; grandchildren, Brandon Adam Corbett, James Paul Avino and Carissa Corbett; brothers, Sam L. Bagley, William Leland Bagley and wife Geraldine and Francis Marion “Mack” Bagley and wife Ellen; sisters, Charlotte Haddock and Sue Bagley Huber; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Corbett was preceded in death by her husband, Adam Hawkins “Red” Corbett; parents, William Earl Bagley and Bertha Lewis Bagley; sisters, Anne Bagley Lane, Peggy Bagley Harper and Rose Bagley Tyson; and brothers, Richard Earl Bagley and Daniel W. Bagley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Beaufort Veterans of Foreign War Post 2401, 107 Earl Drive, Beaufort, NC 28516; the Farmville American Legion Post 151, P.O. Box 301, Farmville, NC 27828; or Farmville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 153, Farmville, NC 27828.
Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home of Farmville. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.
(Paid obituary)
